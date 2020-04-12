Over 600 new COVID-19 cases in Michigan, 2 new U.P deaths

COVID-19 cases still on the rise in Michigan.

As of Sunday, April 12, there are a total of 26,638 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, an increase of 645 cases since Saturday.

Michigan has a total of 1,487 deaths, with an increase of 95.

Upper Michigan saw 1 new confirmed case and 2 new deaths, both in Marquette County.

This brings Upper Michigan's total cases to 50, with nine deaths.

No details are available on the new case or the deaths.

