More than 500 new Michigan COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

COVID-19 coronavirus cases continue to increase in Michigan.

As of Saturday, April 18 at 4:00 p.m eastern, cases in Michigan were up to 30,791, an increase of 768 new cases over Friday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 2,308 total, with 81 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 63, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been ten deaths reported.

Cases in Upper Michigan increased by two in Delta County.

Marquette County reported another death, bringing the County's numbers to 29 total cases and six deaths.

