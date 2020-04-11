COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Michigan

COVID-19 cases continue to increase throughout Michigan.

As of Saturday, April 11, there are currently 23,993 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan, an increase of 1,210 from Friday's cases.

There are a total of 1,392 deaths, with 111 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Upper Michigan has a total of 49 cases, with one new case reported in Schoolcraft County.

No details are available on that case.

On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended her "Stay Home, Stay Safe" Executive Order through April 30.

