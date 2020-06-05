COVID-19 case identified in traveler in Schoolcraft County

LMAS District Health Department has received notice of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a person visiting in Schoolcraft County.

The case presented at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital for other reasons and then tested positive (asymptomatic) for COVID-19.

The individual will quarantine at their home in another region of the state. Risk to the general population is believed to be low.

LMAS staff are working on case investigation and have communicated with individuals who were in contact with the case. Those individuals will be monitored appropriately.

No other details about this case will be released by the district health department.

This case will not be included in the totals for Schoolcraft County, which has four confirmed cases, and no confirmed deaths or recoveries. The LMAS District Health Department reports at least 10 recoveries for the four counties it serves, though specifics have not been provided.

Total COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan are at 120, with 16 reported deaths and at least 80 recoveries. For more information on U.P. cases, click here.

As the weather warms, and the state opens more businesses and attractions in the Upper Peninsula, it is more important than ever to practice proper precautions.

LMAS Health Officer, Nicholas Derusha said, “It is still important to stay home if you are sick, wash your hands often, maintain social distancing and wear a cloth mask in public. We all need to continue to work together to keep our communities safe.”

Bob Crumb, CEO of Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital in Manistique stated, “Our hospital treats a multitude of patients during the tourist season from different counties and states. When we test a positive COVID-19 case in our laboratory, but they are from another county, those results will not show up for Schoolcraft County. As a community, we cannot let down our guard and stop taking precautions because of the perceived low number of cases appearing in the Upper Peninsula. We know that this virus is more prevalent than our numbers reveal. Please join our healthcare teams and local public health and do your part to keep our community safe.”

LMAS and Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital appreciate businesses and local residents who are working so hard to keep themselves and others safe and healthy.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, a sudden loss of taste or smell, fatigue, or headache, should contact their physician’s office for guidance.

More information about COVID-19 and the Governor’s Executive Orders can be found at SCMH.org, LMASDHD.org, Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

