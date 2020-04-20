COVID-19 Update: 'Relatively quiet' at DCHS

Dickinson County Healthcare System says it's "relatively quiet" right now when it comes to COVID-19 cases in the Dickinson County area.

"Our hospital capacity remains very robust if we do get patients, and hospitals in the area, particularly in Marquette and Green Bay, still would be able to accept patients if they need a transfer for different levels of care," said Dr. Toby Carlson, the chair of the infection control committee at DCHS.

Dr. Carlson says while testing access is still a problem, the state lab has been turning results around much faster.

"With overnight mailing and what have you, the time it takes to get a result back is usually 24 hours, so that has substantially improved. It was seven or more days at one point, so that has improved greatly."

The latest testing numbers on the DCHS website show the hospital has tested 133 people. Two Dickinson County residents have tested positive at DCHS, and five residents of other counties have tested positive. Two tests are pending, while 124 tests have come back negative.

Click here for an update on PPE and bed tracking data from the state. Upper Michigan is Region 8.