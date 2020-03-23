CAAM Meals on Wheels restricts deliveries in Marquette County out of COVID-19 concerns

Starting Monday, March 23, CAAM Senior Meals on Wheels will be delivering once a week on Thursdays to the following communities:

Marquette, Munising, Negaunee, Ishpeming, Republic, Skandia, Chatham.

A combination of hot and frozen meals will be delivered. Seniors are asked to consume frozen meals until new deliveries on Thursday.

Senior Dining sites in these areas will be closed, but meals can be delivered to the meal sites on Thursdays.

Meals can be also picked up at the Marquette Lost Creek kitchen by calling 228-6522 ext 302.

The Gwinn area will deliver meals on Monday and Wednesday this week (March 23-27). Beginning on April 1, meals will be delivered on Wednesdays only.

A combination of hot meals and frozen meals will be delivered.

Congregate meals can be picked up in Gwinn on Wednesdays by calling 228-6522 ext 302.

Anyone with questions or concerns are asked to call the CAAM Meals on Wheels office, or refer to the letter delivered by drivers on Friday.

Gwinn area seniors will receive their letters on Tuesday.

