Buzz the Gut canceled

Buzz the Gut scheduled for August 8 this year has been cancelled.

Vice President Terry Surrell say the annual car show and parade has overcome many obstacles over the years but with current conditions, there was no other alternative.

"There are too many unknowns. We've been in situations before with this event. Road construction was going on and the streets were torn up. We had to change the road Saturday morning before the event to figure out where to go. Lots of other hurdles have been put in front of us. We got over all of those. But we don't know what the future holds. My crystal ball is in the shop getting repaired right now," Surrell announced.

Surrell cited concerns for volunteers, participants and spectators was one factor in the decision.

A lack of funding also affected the decision according to Surrell.

The show relies on donations from dozens of local businesses, many of which have been closed or are operating on a small margin.

“The financial part is the big deal. Everybody is not working or businesses aren't open. They haven't been. The event is free to the public and it's free to the participants forever. How we do that is with sponsorship. And we go to the local people and they kick in money for things that are needed. So nobody ever spent a penny going to the event."

Surrell says Buzz the Gut will return on August 14, 2021.

