Businesses spreading hope, togetherness through window, door displays

Iron County in Upper Michigan, is working to spread hope despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colorful hearts are lining the streets of Iron County, some calling it 'Hearts of Hope.'

"It's just a wonderful community building activity,” said the Crystal Theatre manager, Angie Dohl.

Many places in including Contrast Coffee, and River North Pub and Grill, have completely covered windows.

The Crystal Theatre is asking community members to reply on its FAebook page stating how arts or music helps them. They are then putting those words on heart for the community to see.

Dohl says this outlet will reach many.

"To do an activity that's creative and also allowed us to have some contact with people that we hadn't necessarily had contact with, that in itself... what a joyful, hopeful activity,” she said.

The hearts on the West Iron District Library mean something else, says Stephanie Swenski, the West Iron District Library assistant director.

"The hearts on our door represent, the comfort and joy that reading can bring and to remind our patrons that we as a staff are in this with them,” said Swenski.

When people drive by Flagstar Bank, they can get a sense of Yooper pride. Even the local 4-H archery club, has their team members names written on hearts.

Swenski says from Crystal Falls to Iron River, the community is in it together.

"It's really incredible to see everybody stepping up, trying to keep the spirits bright,” she said.

The hearts represent sense of connection said Dohl.

"We're getting connected in new ways, with new people and it's wonderful,” she said.

Iron County invites everyone to keep an eye out for ‘Hearts of Hope’ when they are out and about next.