Business celebrates anniversary by collecting donations for New Free Store

Mucked Up is holding a party for its third anniversary on Saturday, March 7 and is collecting feminine product donations to give to the New Free Store.

Mucked Up, an online apparel shop, is celebrating three years of business and community events by supporting the New Free Store in Marquette.

The New Free Store provides free hygiene items and clothing to those who need it. This includes shampoo, soap, feminine products, deodorant and more.

The New Free Store is located at 1420 M-28 East near the NMU Golf Course. Learn more about it here.

Mucked Up will host its third anniversary party at the Throttle Bar and Grill, located at 1671 E M-35 in Little Lake, on Saturday, March 7 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring feminine products to donate to the New Free Store.

