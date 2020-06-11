Budget chairs: Lift July deadline; Senate wants federal help

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan lawmakers are backing legislation that would waive a requirement that they pass the next state budget in less than three weeks, citing uncertainty over a major shortfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Jim Stamas, a Republican, said Thursday he'll push for passage of the Democratic-sponsored bill.

It would, for one year, lift the new July 1 deadline by which legislators must send Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a spending plan for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.

The Republican-led Senate also urged Congress to give the state flexibility to use federal relief aid to fill budget holes.

