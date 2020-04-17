Brookridge Heights takes steps to thank its employees

During this challenging time for health care workers, Brookridge Heights Senior Living in Marquette is finding new ways to motivate its employees.

To show their appreciation, management has hung a banner at their facility, thanking the “Brookridge Heroes” who are caring for its residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, each day there is a different dress up theme. Employees are encouraged to play along, hoping it can help keep spirits high.

“It’s a hard time right now in the healthcare industry, and so we’ve developed a lot of fun ways that we can engage our employees, keep them motivated and also just let them know much we greatly appreciate their support and their dedication during this time,” said Jennifer Huetter, Executive Director of Brookridge Heights.

Staff at Brookridge Heights is also very appreciative of family members of residents. They have been sending meals and snacks to employees expressing their gratitude for the work they are doing.

