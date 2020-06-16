Bringing the fireworks home to display

Unfortunately, most cities and townships across the UP won't display their own fireworks show due to COVID-19.

But this doesn't mean the fun has to stop. Instead you can have your own show in your backyard or even at your neighbors.

Jadyn Hassell, a local Marquette resident, says she plans to spark some lights with friends, and encourages others to do the same.

"Fourth of July is still like a time to celebrate,” she explained. “You can still do fireworks, and safely social distance."

Like Hassell, TNT fireworks is also disappointed they won't be able to bring people together to enjoy Marquette’s Fireworks Show.

But Bryan Lopac, the Area Manager for the business, says they're still open for business, and welcome people to visit their tents or stores.

"Over the past holiday weekend, we have had record sales around the country,” he said. “Our tents will be going up here in the next week starting around June 25 and 26 for season sales."

Due to the pandemic, Lopac says people can expect new changes like a curbside ordering form, and an increase in order sizes because of cancellations.

They're also introducing a new TNT Fireworks app.

"You can see the actual fireworks being set off in your backyard if you want to see what they look like before you come in and buy them,” said Lopac.

While Lopac admits this year is going to be different, he says he's confident people will be able to create their own fun.