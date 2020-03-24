Bridges, borders that connect Michigan to Wisconsin open for essential travel

UPDATE 8:30 a.m.: Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller is clarifying that drivers do not need official documentation to be out driving. He also says law enforcement will not be pulling people over for no reason.

With shelter in place, in effect in Michigan right now and beginning Wednesday at 8 a.m. in Wisconsin, residents must remain inside, unless they are getting essentials. However, at this time, this executive order does not impact borders, connecting the two states.

Many residents cross the Michigan-Wisconsin state border every day to get to work.

As of now bridges and borders that connect Michigan to Wisconsin are still open to the public for essential travel.

"If a person is crossing the border to get to another residence that they own, out of state they can do that,” said Capt. John Halpin, the Michigan State Police eighth district commander.

It is also important for emergency workers, and commercial trucks to be able to move across state lines.

"We have essential personnel that travel back and forth to work,” said Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller.

According the MSP, there will not be a checkpoint, at the Michigan-Wisconsin border.

"We are not going to be actively looking for people that are violating the executive order, traveling a across the border,” said Capt. Halpin.

But any non-essential travel is banned. Law enforcement has the right to pull drivers over, or give a misdemeanor if the shelter-in-place order is violated.

"Stay home, that's kind of your assignment for the next couple of weeks,” said Sheriff Miller.

Wisconsin's order is in place until April 24, and Michigan's is until April 13.

