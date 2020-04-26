Breitung Township man dead after traffic crash

BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Breitung Township man is dead after a rollover tractor crash Saturday. Benie Borkowski, a 76 year old man was attempting to pull a downed tree at his Pine Mountain Road residence when his tractor flipped backwards onto him.

A trooper from the Michigan State Police, Iron Mountain post responded to the scene at noon and was assisted by a neighbor in getting the tractor off of Borkowski. Borkowsi was pronounced dead on the scene. Integrity Care Ambulance Service also assisted with this incident.

 
