Breitung Township Schools 'launches' home learning

As school is not in session for face-to-face learning, Breitung Township Schools are transitioning to online or paper packets for their students. Cars line up, in Kingsford to pick up learning resources for their students.

"Face-to-face suspension in our buildings may be suspended but we're really trying to create face-to-face learning at home with students and their families,” said Justin Cowen, the Woodland Elementary assistant principal.

Just like the first day of school, everyone has been preparing.

"I see a lot of just inspired people. Ready to get back, and get with kids, get in front of kids, communicating with their students again,” said Craig Allen, the Breitung Township Schools Superintendent,

Each Breitung Township School, is providing resources a little different, but there are packets for many families, who don't have internet. Yet, the majority of the students will be learning online, on Breitung Township Schools website, www.uped.org.

A parent at Breitung Township Schools, Halley McCole, says, this website has been very helpful.

"I'm feeling really great, I think this is honestly a blessing in disguise because my daughter has been so great with the online learning, it's been a custom program,” she said.

Students are able to go at their own pace, without major parent involvement, yet teachers are still there to help.

"Our students can really focus on that student teacher relationship, and they can work together with their teacher and they can find common ground,” said Amanda Gibbons, the STEM/Robotics 21st-century learning coordinator.

Many parents may feel stressed about at home learning, but McCole wants to let them know that they are not alone.

"They definitely have been involved I know, that her teacher has started lesson plans, and office hours, and meeting on zoom,” she said.

The biggest goal of this effort is to encourage the students.

"Ultimately walk away with this year, with kids appreciating and understanding and having a sense of pride in what they've accomplished,” said Allen.