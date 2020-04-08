Breitung Township Schools, Dickinson-Iron ISD donates face shields to DCHS

The Dickinson County Healthcare System, has new face shields thanks to the community.

Over the last week, Breitung Township Schools' staff have been working to 3D print and assemble face shields. They are assisted by the Dickinson-Iron ISD, the ‘Michigan Makers Group against COVID-19,’ and donations from the community.

“I think it's awesome to see that ‘makers group’ out of Marquette. Finding a real need, that's spread across. They were able to get people from the Copper Country, here in Dickinson County, up to Marquette and now reaching downstate, to get people to make supplies. Who would've thought, 3 years ago we would be making something like this for people,” said Justin Cowen, the assistant principal at Woodland Elementary, and one of the mask makers.

30 masks were picked up on Wednesday and more than 50 will be made this weekend.

