Breitung Township robotics tournament furthers student's futures

More than 800 students gathered Friday, at Breitung Township Schools, hoping to qualify for a FIRST Robotics tournament.

Robots compete to throw balls into a hoop. (WLUC Photo)

"So today is the Kingsford FIRST Robotics district tournament. It's a state qualifying tournament with 40 high school robotics teams from around the state,” said Amanda Gibbons the Innovative Programming Lead, Breitung Township Schools.

The competition costs nearly $17,000 to put on, but it is free for the public to watch.

"It's a self-funded event. So we reach out to sponsors for hotel rooms, for food for our volunteers. All of the different necessities needed to put on an event like that,” said Gibbons.

Students say that they've been working hard, preparing for Friday.

"I've also helped with the actual building the robot with the limelight. It's a little difficult piece of equipment,” said Hailey Rasmussen, the Kingsford High School robotics team’s representative.

Jasmine Walters from North Central High School said, "It's really fun for a school as small as ours. It's really hard for us to get our program going and build a bot that actually works."

Even U.S. Congressman for Michigan's 1st District, Jack Bergman, got in on the fun.

"They're going to learn things here, especially teamwork that is required to be successful in this competition. So it's just fun to feel the energy in here,” said Congressman Bergman.

An energy coming from these students, future community leaders.

"You can't come to a robotics competition like this and feel anything but happy because your faith in humanity will restore after talking to these kids,” said Gibbons.

The competition continues Saturday, with opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. central.

