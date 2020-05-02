Boy Scouts of America hold free Scouting at Home Camporee

Boy Scouts all across the Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin are pitching their living room tents and backyard campsites this weekend for the first ever Scouting at Home Camporee.

Patrick O'Brien is the Hiawathaland District Director of the Boy Scouts of America, Bay Lakes Council. He says outdoor excursions typically become more and more common this time of year.

However, with the 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order still in place, scouts are participating in virtual camping, in lieu of actual camping trips.

The full weekend of fun actually started Friday and continues tonight and Sunday. click here to visit the BSA Bay Lakes Council Facebook page.

Scouts of all ages can stream videos of various scouting events and programs with traditional songs, outdoor games and survival tips.

Scouts can even earn merit badges by completing certain requirements.

One of the guest presenters, Corey Mullins is an aged-out Eagle Scout from Houghton. He appears on the Eco-Challenge TV show with Bear Grylls.

O'Brien says now is a great time for kids of all ages to see if scouting is something they might enjoy.

"Because we're live streaming all these things, we definitely encourage the public and any family to join in, whether they're scouts or not. Check it out. It's kind of an easy way to check out what scouts are doing. Hopeful that'll in turn generate some more interest in scouting,” O'Brien remarked.

You might have heard the BSA isn’t just for boys anymore.

“Even though our national organizational name is Boy Scouts of America, it is open to both boys and girls. Anyone from five-year-olds, all the way through the whole program at age 18 can join. Our Venturing program which actually goes through age 20,” O'Brien announced.

The fun continues with a LIVE Scouts Own Worship Service and a Sunday brunch cooking show.

Click here for more information.