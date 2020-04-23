Boy Scouts of America - Hiawathaland District holds virtual food drive

The Hiawathaland District Boy Scouts of America are changing up their Scouting for Food Drive this year by doing it virtually.

In the past, the organization has gone door to door, picking up donations of canned goods for local food pantries. In an effort to keep the community safe, it encourages members of the community to make a monetary donation directly to their local food bank.

“We wanted to make sure that the community is aware of the needs of the food pantries, and try to make it as easy as possible to get the information out there directly to the people on how to make those contributions to their local food pantries,” said Patrick O’Brien, Hiawathaland District Director

The group is hoping to hold its traditional food drive again in the Fall is it becomes safe to do so. The Virtual Scouting for Food Drive continues until the end of April. To find a full list of participating food banks across the Upper Peninsula, click here.