Boy Scouts Troop 411 sails new boat

Boy Scouts Troop 411 launched their sailboat for the first time today. The boat was donated to the troop by Steve Soper and hadn't been sailed in six years.

With the help of lifelong sailor James Hanson, the troops fixed the boat up and learned how to sail. Monday evening, four boys sailed their ship from one side of the marina to the other - all on their own.

"You're enthusiastic about sports or sailing in my case or anything, if you really want to perpetuate it, you have to share it. And so, if you share that enthusiasm with the young people, it's something that gets carried on over and over and over again,” said James Hansen, a retired full-time sailor.

“I’m there every single time they sail, if nothing else comes up that’s more important or whatever. I love it. I try and go every single time,” said Blake Pfiester, a Boy Scout from Troup 411.

The boys have been working very hard fixing up the boat over the past few weeks and are eager to take turns sailing.