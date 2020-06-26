Bowl-A-Rama talks about being closed during COVID-19

Bowl-A-Rama bowling alley in Escanaba says their business is comparable to last year’s since re-opening. But the long weeks of remaining closed were difficult. The owner says it was a major loss of revenue.

They were able to a small business loan which went towards payroll for their employees. Now that it’s open, employees are wiping down all balls and touch points after each use.

“We have my people wipe down the bowling balls and everything when they’re done. We tell them to leave the bowling balls right on the rack. Any used balls, we wipe down the shoes and all that. Disinfect everything,” said Ken Lueneburg, owner of Bowl-A-Rama.

The bowling alley is also encouraging social distancing by only using every other lane.