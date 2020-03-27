Bottle and can returns suspended across Michigan

Bottle and can returns have been suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

The change comes as a result of Governor Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order, which went into effect on Tuesday. It states that bottle return services are not critical infrastructure, then though they are commonly found inside of grocery stores.

COVID-19 can live on hard surfaces for several days. Suspending the service reduces possible spread of the virus.

“We are an essential business, we do need to maintain an overall sense of health and sanitation here at the store during this trying time. By allowing these returnables into the store, it’s exposing our employees, as well as our other customers and our families to, potentially, this virus,” Michael Lavigne, Store Manager Marquette Super One.

During this time, a ten cent deposit will still be charged on cans and bottles. Once the Stay Home, Stay Safe order is lifted, products purchased during this time can be returned as normal.

