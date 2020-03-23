Bothwell holding virtual Spirit Week

Even though there's no school for the foreseeable future, some Marquette Area Public Schools are continuing with an online version of Spirit Week. Bothwell Middle School is one of those doing so.

On the schools Facebook page, you'll see their virtual Spirit Week encouraging students and their families to share pictures for each day. Monday was movie Monday. The school's Prinicpal hopes this brings some normalcy in difficult times.

"We just hope everyone is willing to reach out and stay together and stay positive, I think that's the best way to get through something like this, this is certainly something that none of us have been through, we don't know what the outcome is going to be but I think a sense of hope and togetherness will allow us to handle this situation as best we can," said Principal Bobby Reichel.

Graveraet is another school within the Marquette district that is participating in an online Spirit Week.

