Boston chef packs meals for restaurant employees out of work

BOSTON (WCVB/CNN) - For one Boston chef, food is about bringing people together and he isn't changing his message, even if coronavirus is keeping people physically apart.

“I know that those people need this food, and it’s a ray of hope. So that, that keeps us going,” Ming Tsai said. He and volunteers provide food for 200 to 300 restaurant employees out of work. (Source: WCVB/CNN)

"That's why I'm a chef,” Ming Tsai said. “I want to make people happy through food."

The dishes that Tsai serves have charmed diners for years, but he says the decision to stop for public health was easy.

“I actually saw some of these millennials toasting coronavirus,” Tsai said. “I’m like, ‘OK, that’s it. I’m shutting this down.'"

Like many other restaurants, he has seen revenue drop dramatically, down 90%.

“What really hit home is, I had to lay off 25 of my 28 employees,” Tsai said.

Every morning for the past month, volunteers, as well as what's left of Tsai’s staff, pack meals into a food truck for the trip to east Boston. They’re there Monday through Friday at 1 p.m., feeding 200 to 300 restaurant employees, who are out of work, and their families.

“I know that those people need this food, and it’s a ray of hope. So that, that keeps us going,” Tsai said.

Tsai has been able to expand the relief program, using donations from the Greater Boston Food Bank and money from the LEE Initiative. Along with food, the program offers other supplies such as diapers, aspirin and even toilet paper if they can get it.

"There are so many people that literally do not know how they're going to survive,” Tsai said.

Tsai says he hardly sleeps and is thinking of new ways to bring more people to the table and back to work.

"We have to get through this. This is not going to wipe us out,” he said. “If the kindness continues to go faster than the COVID graph, we're going to be fine. But we have to be kind first."

Copyright 2020 WCVB via CNN. All rights reserved.