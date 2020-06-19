Border Grill will not reopen Marquette Third Street location

A restaurant on Third Street in Marquette will not reopen.

According to a Facebook post by Border Grill, the Third Street location will not be reopening.

"We have made the difficult decision not to reopen our Third Street location," Border Grill's post said. "The current unprecedented environment has forced our Border Grill team to reevaluate our goals and objectives and to re-map our strategy for future success within our community."

The restaurant knows the decision will disappoint many local Third Street customers and hopes they will still be loyal to the other Border grill locations, on on Washington Street in Marquette and along US-41 in Negaunee.

Third Street Border Grill employees were welcomed to work at the Washington Street location during the coronavirus pandemic, and they will be working there permanently. The restaurant said that move strengthened the Border Grill team's bond and commitment to customers.

"We will continue to reinvest in our guest experience inside our restaurants, through the pick-up window and in the future through expanding delivery," the post continued. "Our mission is to come through this crisis strong and be able to continue to grow and improve in all facets of our operations."

This includes the restaurant planned in Houghton.

"We are full speed ahead in Houghton and are eager to bring Border Grill to more communities in the U.P. ," the post said.

To follow along with future developments of Border Grill, check out the restaurant's Facebook Page.

