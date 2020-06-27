Body found in K.I. Sawyer, cause of death unknown

The Michigan State Police is investigating the death of a K.I. Sawyer woman.

Around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, police responded to call at 215 Ventura on K.I. Sawyer in West Branch Township. Police discovered the body of a 41 year old woman who had died. There are no suspects at large in this case, and the cause of death remains under investigation at this time. The victim's name is currently being withheld.

TV6 and FOX UP will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

