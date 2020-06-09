Boaters reminded to keep boats clean to stop invasive species

As Michigan boaters head out onto the waters the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding them about the importance of cleaning their boats.

The state law requires boaters to clean their boats, equipment and trailers of aquatic plant or other organic materials attached. This is to limit the spread of invasive species between bodies of water.

"Its Michigan law but it's also just a proper thing that boaters would want to do to keep lakes from being infested with invasive species, it's kind of the first line of defense," said DNR Spokesperson, John Pepin.

There is a $100 fine attached to the civil infraction if boaters are found not properly cleaning their boats before launching them in Michigan waters.

