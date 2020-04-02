Blue Cross Blue Shield waiving costs for COVID-19 tests and treatment

Blue Cross Blue Shield announces they're waiving costs for its members for treatment of COVID-19. In early March, Blue Cross waived costs for testing for the coronavirus.

Now they're expanding that to cover treatment as well. The move is retroactive to March 18. Blue Cross representatives say it's about supporting their members during a crisis.

"It's a serious problem here in Michigan and Blue Cross is trying to stand behind the medical services that our members need at this time of crisis and Blue Cross wants to be there for our members, we want our members to successfully go through treatment without having to worry about the bill they're going to face on the back end," said VP of Communications for Blue Cross Blue Shield, Andy Hetzel.

They've also set up two different phone lines for direct help. One is for people in need who have individual health plans, that number is 877-610-2583. The other is for small business owners support and that number is 866-582-5052. More than four and a half million Michigan residents receive health benefits from Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Blue Care Network.

