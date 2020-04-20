Blue Cross Blue Shield offering expanded services for seniors

Blue Cross Blue Shield has announced they're taking even more steps to help out during the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier this month they announced they were waiving the costs for tests and treatment of COVID-19.

Now they're expanding meal delivery programs and delivering groceries where available to elderly members and delivering care packages to nearly 700,000 Michigan seniors.

"When we looked at the crisis and the impact it's going to have to both our community as well as seniors it was really clear we had an opportunity to do more but also a responsibility to do more and we just really decided to lean in and do these programs reaching out on a one on one basis," said Krischa Winright, Executive VP for Senior Health Services for Blue Cross Blue Shield.

If you're interested or in need of the services, Blue Cross Blue Shield says the first step is to contact your local branch and they'll guide you through the process.