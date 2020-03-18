Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan to partner with Superior Health Foundation to address COVID-19 food inadequacies

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is partnering with Superior Health Foundation to address food inadequacies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its first phase of funding, Blue Cross Blue Shield has committed $12,500 to ensure students across Upper Michigan don't go hungry.

In addition, Superior Health Foundation will match that $12,500 for a total of $25,000 to ensure those kids have nutritious lunches.

Jim LaJoie, Executive Director of the Superior Health Foundation says each school district is eligible for up to $500 to be used on free and reduced lunches and various backpack programs during the next few weeks.

LaJoie adds this move runs parallel to the Superior Health Foundation's model of providing services to improve the health and well-being of people.

“Kids are an important part of what we do. And we want to make sure that they're in a position with them being away from school that they're fed. For us to be able to play a role and to be asked by Blue Cross Blue Shield to be a partner in this is humbling,” LaJoie announced.

Superintendents of each school district can click here to apply for funding assistance.

Statewide, Blue Cross Blue Shield will provide $500,000 to help provide meals to vulnerable kids statewide.