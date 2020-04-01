'Blessed Sacrament' held in Escanaba

St. Joseph and St. Patrick Catholic Church is trying to spread hope through the Escanaba community.

Father Timothy Ferguson hosted a blessed sacrament in the parking lot of the church. People drove up in their cars with the windows closed during the blessing.

It was meant as an encouragement to people during this difficult time.

“Don’t lose hope. As difficult as things are and as much as it seems things are going to get more difficult before they get any easier, in times of suffering and times of darkness we have to keep our eyes focused,” said Father Timothy Ferguson.

Father Ferguson would like to invite people to live stream their Sunday mass at 10 a.m.