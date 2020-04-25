Blackrocks Brewery launches connect hotline for anyone looking to talk or 'goof around'

Blackrocks Brewery in Marquette is finding a way to connect with their loyal customers while they're closed. The Brewery launched a connect hotline this week. If you're bored, or looking for some interaction, you can call or text the hotline.

The hotline, a cell phone they will keep in the production brewery on Washington Street will be manned whenever employees are there brewing.

“We just wanted to give a chance, if anybody is out there needing to talk to somebody, shoot a text, be goofy, have fun, or just connect with somebody,” said co-founder David Manson. “We threw it out there. We've gotten a lot of texts, a few calls, but it's just a chance for people to have a voice, maybe reach out and say hello.”

The hotline number is 906-360-8818.

