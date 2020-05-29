Black bear in Escanaba back yard

Upper Michigan residents are not the only ones starting to come out of quarantine. A black bear also made an appearance in Escanaba earlier today.

The bear was walking around people's back yards on 3rd Street by Lake Shore Drive earlier this morning. Then it climbed a tree and stayed there.

Escanaba DNR tranquilized the bear around noon. Using an electric utility bucket truck, the DNR was able to get the bear out of the tree safely.

Eyewitnesses say this was at least the second black bear in Escanaba this week.