Black Ice Comics in Houghton staying open with restrictions

Black Ice Comics in Houghton has decided to stay open with restrictions during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The comic book store has moved to delivery and curbside pickup indefinitely during the coronavirus situation. The store wanted to keep supplying to their loyal customers and give them something to take their mind off of the current epidemic. The owner is also taking special care in being out of the shop due to being high risk for COVID-19.

"The health professionals don't know what to expect, and we can't overwhelm our resources up here and that is a frightening thing that people aren't taking this seriously," said Owner Shana Porteen.

The comic book shop also asks that any customers looking to purchase something during this time call ahead with their orders.

