'Bixby’s Beginning Beekeeping' workshop rescheduled for this month

Sarah Bixby’s two-part virtual Beginning Beekeeping class sponsored by the Peter White Public Library has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 16 and June 23 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. via Zoom video conferencing.

In part 1 on June 16, Bixby will talk about the equipment that you need, show you how to set up, and give you a look inside the beehive. In part 2 on June 23, she will do a little review, talk about DIY research, and take another look inside the hive along with a slideshow presentation.

There will be time for questions in both presentations.

Bixby has been a teacher for more than two decades in Marquette, Chicago, Flagstaff, Kayenta, AZ, Slovenia, and Central America, but feels that she has spent considerably more time learning than teaching.

She says, “Teachers love to learn! Our bees are turning out to be exceptionally effective teachers.”

While bees are a stretch for her, they are also a good challenge which she would like to share with you.

Although remote teaching is not her ideal as she prefers the dynamics of in-person discussions, Bixby feels grateful for the Zoom teaching and learning that she has participated in recently. She is always searching for ways to connect people, ideas and resources, and she looks forward to sharing stories with you about bees and life in these unprecedented times.

Zoom ID: 833 3265 5615 (password: honey)

For more information, check out the events calendar at www.pwpl.info or email Carolyn at cmcmanis@uproc.lib.mi.us.