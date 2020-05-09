Bishop Baraga Association holds prayer garden blessing

The Bishop Baraga Association hosted a special blessing of the newest addition to the Baraga Educational Center, Sunday.

Bishop John Doerfler conducted the blessing of the Memorial Garden and the Prayer Garden.

Bishop Doerfler sprinkled holy water around the grounds as a reminder of the Catholic baptism, all while the wooden statue of Bishop Baraga looked on.

Len McKeen, Executive Director of the Bishop Baraga Association says after more than two years of phased construction, only a few minor details still need work.

"We're waiting for the snow to go away so we can finally get some green in. But the construction portion is pretty close to done. The brick on the votive house needs to be done and a path that will connect the rosary walk to the parking lot so people can easily access it in case of a wheelchair," McKeen announced.

The Prayer Garden was funded by a capital campaign which facilitated the Baraga Educational Center and Museum which is home to various artifacts from Bishop Baraga's life.

"The whole point of our mission is to educate others about his life but also to continue to work on his cause for canonization or sainthood. So we continue to work on that. He's been declared venerable and the next step would require a miracle, something that cannot be attributed to medical intervention,” McKeen declared.

The Baraga Educational Center is located at 615 S. Fourth St in Marquette.

