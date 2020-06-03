Birchview Elementary holds farewell drive-thru

Wednesday afternoon students at Birchview Elementary in Ishpeming got to see the school teachers and staff and pick up their belongings.

The school, like all around Michigan, was forced to close as the coronavirus pandemic broke around mid-March. Since then students items have remained at the school. Staff Wednesday organized all the items and handed them out to the students and their families in a drive-thru.

"It's just great being able to make these personal connections with the kids again and even seeing the staff all in one place is a little bit emotional at times, trying to choke through some words as you talk to everybody, it's really great, it's something that's really positive," said Birchview Principal, Matthew Byce.

Other schools are preparing similar forms of item pickup for their students.