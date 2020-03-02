Birchview Elementary School students celebrate 'Read Across America Day'

For elementary school students, March is all about reading. On Monday, Birchview Elementary School in Ishpeming celebrated not only Read Across America Day, but also Dr. Seuss' birthday.

Students at Birchview Elementary School in Ishpeming listen to a teacher read a book on Read Across America Day. (WLUC Photo)

With characters like the Cat in the Hat and Horton the elephant, students at Birchview enjoyed some of the best of Dr. Seuss on the famous author's birthday.

"It rhymes, it's fun, it's silly, and the characters are colorful,” said Matthew Byce, principal of Birchview Elementary School. “So I think Dr. Seuss really had the whole package of what kids are looking for when they want to read."

Students then got to create their own Dr. Seuss characters. This is just one of many activities the school has planned for reading month.

"We've also got other days where we have middle [school students] coming over to read. We've got a family night on March 12, and we have an actual author and illustrator coming in. So, we've got a lot packed into this month to celebrate reading," said Byce.

The goal of Birchview staff is to foster a lifelong love of learning in their students.

"People who are older, it's not just teachers or principals, or people in the school who are reading, it's everybody, and you build that love for learning,” said Byce. “That's something that March is Reading Month is all about, building a love of reading for the sake of reading."

Peter White Public Library in Marquette also has a full slate of reading month activities, encouraging you to read as a family or by yourself, and it doesn't just have to be books.

"Comics, graphic novels, there's so many different ways to read and find a way to enjoy reading, and audio books. I like to say audio books totally count as reading," said Sarah Rehborg, youth services librarian at Peter White Public Library.

You shouldn't stop reading when Read Across America Day is over. Reading daily can increase your vocabulary, reduce stress and improve memory.

"As you're getting older, reading will help you with your memory and you can retain things better,” said Rehborg. “There's lots of benefits to reading."

This can all be accomplished by reading for just 30 minutes a day; but of course, you can always read more.

