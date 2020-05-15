Bingo: Communities That Care keeping up on health

A workgroup from Communities That Care (CTC) Marinette and Menominee counties has come up with a new way to promote health during stay at home orders. It's called Communities That Care feel good bingo.

Here's how it works, download the bingo board online and do the activities on the board. The activities are designed to promote mental, physical and emotional health. As you complete lines on the board you can be entered in a chance to win prizes.

"We thought that it would be a fun activity to create a feel good bingo contest, fun sheet, that looks at supporting all areas of self care," said Executive Board Vice Chair, Kris Ravet.

You have until the end of May to fill out the bingo boards and be entered for a prize. The boards can be downloaded through a link in the related links section on this page.

