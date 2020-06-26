Bill sent to Whitmer allows for deferral of summer taxes

People affected by the coronavirus pandemic or major dam flooding could wait to pay their summer property taxes until 2021 without being penalized under legislation sent to Michigan's governor.

A related bill would require the state to provide short-term financing to local governments facing revenue shortfalls due to the later payments.

It isn't clear if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign the legislation.

The state Department of Treasury opposed the bills last week.

The main sponsor says further work will be done over the summer to "refine" the proposed deferment program so it "can function as efficiently as possible."

