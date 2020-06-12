Biking to battle cancer in Iron County

Iron County residents biked to battle cancer. It was a ride with reason. The bikers began in Iron River, at the Klint Stafford Memorial RV park. They biked to Crystal Falls via U.S. 2 and back via 424 and Apple Blossom Trail.

"Our big relay event has been event has been postponed for this season, but cancer has not been cancelled,’ said an Iron County resident, and the bike ride event organizer, Chris Shamion.

Shamion has had malignant melanoma. Shortly after, her husband Jerry was diagnosed with cancer. In 2018, Shamion did the 35 mile-bike ride from Iron River, to Crystal Falls, and back, by herself. She was 70 years old. Her husband followed close behind in a car.

“He passed away in January, and It is his birthday today, this is a way to honor him, and to do the work that we both believed in,” she said.

Around 15 close family and friends embarked on the ride. It was for 'Relay for Life.' This was not a race but rather a journey, similar to battling cancer.

“I am a 7 year cancer survivor myself. I think it’s going to be a very emotional day,” said one of the participants, Becky Ahola.

“I am super inspired. I’m so blessed to be part of this family,” said 17-year-old Jordan Shamion, who is also Chris’ granddaughter.

Many of the participants did not train for this event, similar to not being prepared for cancer.

“We just have a deep desire down in our heart, to get to the finish line, in any way we are able,” said Chris.

The encouragement was apparent.

“We support one another and support the community and a great cause. We’re forever grateful,” said Ahola.

This ride was to help raise funds for cancer research. If you wish to donate in memory of someone, to encourage someone along their journey or in thankfulness for your own good health, you may send to: Relay for Life, Shamco, Inc., Box 436, Iron River, MI 49935.

