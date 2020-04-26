Bike shops to reopen under executive order extension

Under the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” extension, bike shops are allowed to reopen.

With summer just around the corner, Erik Carlson, owner of Quick Stop Bike Shop in Marquette, says he's excited to reopen, even though the scope of business allowed is limited.

"We can be open for bicycle repairs and maintenance, basically the service center. Customers are not really allowed to be in the store, and it's all curbside pick up, drop off, and delivery,” Carlson said.

Carlson adds that reopening will add a sense of normalcy and that he and his crew are looking forward to fully reopening as soon as possible.

For more on Quick Stop Bike Shop, click here.


