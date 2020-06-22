Bike safety event has free equipment to keep cyclists safe

A Marquette County woman has organized a bike safety event this whole week. A Marquette County woman has organized a bike safety event this whole week. Margaret Brumm has compiled safety gear including reflective tape, lights, and vests and masks for bike riders. She has teamed up with police in several towns in the county to hand the equipment out for free.

Monday afternoon she was in Negaunee near the police station. Brumm says it's all about keeping cyclists visible and safe.

"The whole goal is to get this material out to people in the hopes that they'll use it, talk about it with their friends and their friends will see the difference, we've got reflective tape you can put on a bike or your backpack just so somebody can see you," said Brumm.

Brumm will be at the Ishpeming fire and police station Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. Thursday she'll be at Forsythe Township, Friday she'll be in Marquette and Saturday at the Negaunee Michigan State Police post. The equipment is handed out on a first come first served basis.

