Big Ten cancels rest of tournament

The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.

The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

For continuing coronavirus coverage, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

