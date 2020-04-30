Big Brothers, Big Sisters creates program to help families during coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has put a lot of stress on families in the area and Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Marquette and Alger Counties is teaming up with the community to help.

"They might have transportation issues, they can't get to the grocery store, they might have loss of income concerns or they're waiting for their unemployment to come in. We feel the community and Big Brothers, Big Sisters can work together to address these issues and lessen peoples' worries and anxieties,” said BBBS of Marquette and Alger Counties Executive Director, Jayne Letts.

To help these families, the “Big Neighbors” program has been created.

This program allows participants to donate money or things such as groceries, hygiene products, and other items to families and children that are in the BBBS program.

"We've had some very generous individual donors that have donated to us, along with products and someone even donated a bike, which was really, really great,” Letts said.

Letts adds that the Big Neighbors program also provides emotional support for the program's families.

She says that right now, helping those in need meet their physical and emotional needs is more important than ever.

"We're having great success with this program which really warms our hearts and we're so happy that people are helping us help our kids in our program,” Letts added.

For more information on BBBS of Marquette and Alger Counties, or to become a Big Neighbor, click here. You can also call 906-475-7801 for more information.

