Big Boy teams with Flourish Financial to give free meals to staff at UP Health System Marquette

Big Boy restaurant in Marquette teamed up with Flourish Financial Partners Ameriprise to give a free lunch and dinner for staff at UP Health System Marquette. Wednesday afternoon Big Boy staff prepared a hot chicken lunch for staff in the emergency department of UP Health System Marquette. Staff at Flourish Financial Ameriprise stepped up to pay for the meal while Big Boy offered a discounted rate of cost to Flourish Financial.

"It was important to us just to give back to the community this is just one of the gestures that we came up with to say thank you for what they're doing and putting their lives at risk as they do that," said Operations Director for Flourish Financial, Angela Abbott.

"These people are working 12 hour shifts, some 16 hour shifts and probably not getting a lot of time to eat or getting sick of maybe eating cold sandwiches, so we thought we'd do a hot meal for them," said Big Boy Owner, Steve Whelan.

Staff from Big Boy will be providing a chicken dinner Wednesday night as well for the staff at the emergency department.

