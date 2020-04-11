Big Boy offering Easter dinner to-go Sunday

If you don't have plans for Easter dinner on Sunday, Big Boy in Marquette invites you to order the restaurant’s to-go feast.

Big Boy staff says they're cooking a full dinner guaranteed to feed one adult or two children for $12.99.

People can place their to-go orders between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, or can order on doordash.com.

"We're also delivering and expecting it to be pretty busy though so if you want it delivered faster you can order it on DoorDash.com. It will be a dollar more charge because they charge commission on there, but otherwise it's $12.99 here or $13.99 on DoorDash.com,” said Big Boy Owner, Steve Whelan.

Big Boy owner reminds the public that the restaurant is operating on a shorter staff and asks for people's patience with delivery.

To place your order call 906-226-1062