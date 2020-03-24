Beth Millner helps 'Masks for Marquette' by making metal nose pieces

One Marquette business is getting involved with Masks for Marquette by making thousands of metal nose pieces for the hand sewn masks.

Beth Millner Jewelry has already made more than a thousand of the small metal nose pieces. Using metal that Millner had on hand, as well as some that was donated, the shop owner and her partner have been hard at work to meet demand.

When complete, the pieces are given to the group Masks for Marquette, who will distribute the masks to local health care workers.

“I'm going to do what I need to do to help the Upper Peninsula,” said Millner. “This mask group has a goal of 5,000 masks and I guarantee we blow that out of the water.”

Millner plans to make a metal nose piece for every single mask sewn.

