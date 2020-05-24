Beth Millner Jewelry helps the Vista Theater with special 'Historic Theatre' themed masks

The Historic Vista Theater in Negaunee is getting some help from a local business. Usually this time of year, the theater would be holding fundraising events, trying to pay for their recent renovations.

Since they can't gather, Beth Millner Jewelry is helping them out. By purchasing a Vista Theater themed mask from Beth Millner Jewelry, you can show your support the theater in the COVID-19 era, while also making a donation.

“This is a really difficult time for the arts and I am really blessed and grateful to work for a small business that not only is run by an artist, but recognizes the value in supporting other organizations,” said Lex Exworthy, assistant manager of Beth Millner Jewelry and board member for the Vista Theater.

The masks cost $25, but you can choose to donate more. Any money over $20 goes to the Vista Theater. Get your mask, here.

