Beth Millner COVID-19 masks combine style, comfort

Here's your chance to support local commerce while upgrading your daily mask attire.

Marquette jeweler, Beth Millner is now designing and making reusable masks that can be comfortably worn all day.

Each mask is hand-sewn locally, according to Millner.

"When you purchase one from us, the money is going to a local business, that's buying materials locally that's paying local makers in their homes to make these masks. I feel pretty good about that. It's helping with a little bit of economic mobility for people when maybe they didn’t have that opportunity,” Millner asserted.

Millner says she was able to add ten employees, all dedicated to making these masks during the past month.

“They’re all part time except for one of them and then I'm also buying masks outright from four other people. I also have my whole jeweler staff still part time which is 20 people,” Millner calculated.

Millner says the mask makers are mostly able to work from home. Thanks to a steady stream of orders, she actually hired an entire family of mask-makers.

"I have another seamstress who does wedding alterations and sadly things have changed in the wedding industry. So it's great to put their workshops to use and let them use their skills and machinery to actually produce a lot of masks at once,” Millner reasoned.

The masks are washable and adjustable with an inside filter pocket. They’re also made to last.

"We also have mask supplies. We have nose pieces for sale for people making masks. It's a metal strip that can be sewn in or slid into the mask. Because over time as you bend a piece of metal back and forth it will break. So we made it so this nose piece can slide out of the mask and we have the replacement parts at an affordable cost that's also being manufactured locally," Millner announced.

You can shop a variety of sizes and designs for maximum comfort. Plus, with dozens of styles, it's easy to let your personality show.

"If you've got to wear this thing, let's have them be fun and functional fabrics. Let's think about how they fit, how they feel just the same way I would with jewelry. We want them to be comfortable but to have them be washable and to have replacement parts, for me that's really important environmentally,” Millner added.

Click hereto shop online. Postal service delivery and curbside pickup are available.

Millner says the masks should be washed after each use. So it might be helpful to have several masks on hand. For anyone working with a limited budget, Millner says she can offer variable pricing.

"We have our masks available on a sliding scale. I really want to put these out there as cheaply as possible,” Millner stated.

Wholesale pricing is also available for orders of 25 masks or more.

Click here to learn more at the Beth Millner Facebook page.

Millner says hundreds of mask orders are processed daily. So while most orders can be processed and shipped same-day, some delay is possible on certain orders.